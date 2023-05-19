Vital points on the line for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua understands how crucial the winning points from tomorrow’s match will be in their quest for a maiden quarter-final spot.

The Drua fell from 8th to 9th after round 12 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific but there’s still hope if they overcome the Waratahs tomorrow.

Head coach Mick Byrne says his men will be ready.

“It’s a good full week for us so I think the boys will be ready to give it everything they’ve got. More importantly physically they’ll be ready come Saturday.”

Byrne says the Waratahs have quality, physical players right across the park so it should be a good tussle for the Drua.

Tomorrow’s match will kick-off at 9.35pm and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.