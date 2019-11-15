Uluinakau set sights on title

Newcomers, Kombat Uluinikau Under-20 team will treat every game as the final in the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tomorrow.

The Narere-based side faces Marist U20 side in its first pool match and will then face Pacific Warriors Nairai and Nawaka U20.

Team Manager Samisoni Qaranivalu says competition will be tough but they are determined to try their best.

“Now we are focusing on the Marist 7s tournament. We are going to face big teams like Marist and Nairai, we are not going to underestimate any team and we will treat each game as a final”.

The Marist 7s begins tomorrow and ends on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.