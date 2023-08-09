Two more valuable Tests for Flying Fijians

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have two major tasks ahead as they get ready to travel to Europe, continuing preparations for the Rugby World Cup next month.

The national side will face France and England in Test matches that are key for their preparation especially now that coach Simon Raiwalui has named his 33-member squad.

Raiwalui says they’ve had some good results in the Pacific Nations Cup against Tonga, Samoa and Japan, where he was able to test out different players and various combinations.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the path to the World Cup is challenging and each Test match is valuable.

“We understand the challenges in front. This weekend we are flying up to Europe, going up against France, England and then our first group match against Wales. We’ve been of the attitude all the way through of taking each challenge at a time so we got next up is a very good French team.”

Raiwalui adds they’re pushing the players to their limits in these Test matches as the same performance will likely be mirrored when they play in the World Cup.

The first group of players and management will leave our shores tomorrow for France and the rest will depart on Saturday.

Fiji takes on France next weekend.