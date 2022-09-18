Three Rabbitohs out on injury break

Alex Johnston (from left), Jai Arrow, Siliva Havili.

Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston forward Jai Arrow and utility Siliva Havili all failed to finish last night’s victory over the Sharks due to injury.

Johnston suffered a hip flexor issue and left the field on 51 minutes, while Havili picked up a calf injury six minutes before halftime and failed to return.

Arrow came from the field late in the match as he had suffered a groin twinge.

Coach Jason Demetriou says Arrow has been dealing with the issue for several weeks and was rested as a precaution.

The Rabbitohs will face Panthers next Saturday at 9.50 pm.