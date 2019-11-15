Three in a row for Suva

Suva has successfully defended its Skipper Cup title for the third year in a row after beating Naitasiri 16-13 at the ANZ Stadium. The game kicked off to a flying start with Suva on attack early.

Naitasiri had a lot of pressure on them in the first 27 minutes but luckily for them their flanker Tomasi Naiduki and Esikia Macu were on top of their game as well as Necani Nawaqadau who made some crucial turnovers.

Fullback Enele Malele got the first points of the final via a penalty.

Malele stepped up again with a successful penalty after Naitasiri players were caught entering a ruck from the side.

Suva had about 70% of possession in the first spell but the Highlanders left it until the 36th minute to strike with a try that was converted by Etonia Rokotuisawa for a 7-6 lead to Naitasiri at halftime.

The second half started with some fireworks in attack and defense from both teams before Malele put the hosts back in the lead with his third penalty.

James Brown, Mateo Qolisese, Malele and Apisalome Vota worked tirelessly for Suva.

Former Flying Fijians hooker Seremaia Naureure was in the thick of things for Naitasiri.

Naureure made a little break midway in the second half that nearly resulted in a try but he was rewarded for his efforts when they were awarded a penalty which Rokotuisawa nailed for a 10 – 7 lead to Naitasiri.

However, the Highlanders suffered a major blow when their captain Sireli Kaloucava copped a red card for dangerous play with 12 minutes left.

As a resulting penalty, Suva opted for a scrum, after successive warnings to Naitasiri the referee awarded a penalty try to the capital city side with the men in blue in front 16-10.

Rokotuisawa narrowed the deficit to three points after his second successive penalty.