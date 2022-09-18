Rugby

Tatola charged in Rabbitohs win

NRL

September 18, 2022 4:40 pm

Tevita Tatola. [Source: NRL]

Rabbitohs prop Tevita Tatola has been charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact Offence following his side’s semi-final victory over the Sharks.

However, Tatola will be free to play in Saturday’s preliminary final against the Panthers.

Tatola faces a $1,800 fine with an early guilty plea or a $2,500 fine if found guilty at Judiciary, for the offence on Ronaldo Mulitalo which happened just before the hour mark in South Sydney’s 38-12 win.

Article continues after advertisement

Tatola’s Rabbitohs side will face Panthers next Saturday at 9.50pm.

70,110 visitors came to Fiji last month

Infrastructure standard is vital: Batiweti

Two men found dead in Colo-i-Suva pool

PM stresses the need for qualified traditional leaders

Fiji to pilot inclusion of person with disabilities in PALM Scheme

Gold FM ROC Market provides platform for floriculture businesses

Fijians in England paid tribute to Her Majesty

Female officer to attend security training in Hawaii

Wainunu farmer in custody following raid

Girl missing, search for Vadei continues

Man in custody for allegedly assaulting a bus driver

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

New Caledonia outclasses FFA Presidents 5

Tatola charged in Rabbitohs win

Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station

Vanuatu tames Fiji in Plate final

Man charged over Queen coffin incident

Camilla: I will always remember Queen's smile

Electrifying action expected in Raluve competition semi-finals

Three Rabbitohs out on injury break

Power back on at huge nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia

Truss-Biden meeting postponed until after funeral

Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95

South Africa see off Argentina

Depp-Heard defamation battle to become a movie

Japan braced for exeptional typhoon

Queen Elizabeth II's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Restock

Fiji ideal choice for BPO

Fiji Airways bookings exceeds expectations

Man City maintain top form

Double for Milne in Rabbitohs victory

Matanisiga heads home the winner

Solomons sets up NZ date

Police investigate assault on bus driver

Fiji to face Vanuatu in Plate final

Government paid out $53 million in assistance

Queue nears total capacity with 24 hours wait

286 Fijians to depart under PALM scheme

Voter list crucial: Saneem

Amputees to be registered for limb prosthetic fitment

SODELPA to amend its Constitution: Duru

Drugunavanua hat-trick for Jasper

Canterbury seal NPC quarter-final spot

Whitehead hit with two charges

World's fastest cat returns to India after 70 years

Almost 30 reported dead in clashes

Man detained in Westminster Hall

PM reaffirms stance on domestic violence

Medical officer drowns in Nausori River

Fijian faces multiple charges in Australia

Around 900 Fijians benefit from ITEC program

Timothée Chalamet is first male British Vogue cover star

Parental neglect a worry

Regional unity and solidarity needed to overcome challenges: Koya

Labasa in pool of death

Sharks full of confidence

Louis Tomlinson: Will radio stations play my songs again

Uber investigating hack on its computer systems

Colourful songbirds could be traded to extinction

I came to realize I had a abortion and not a miscarriage: Chrissy Teigen

Skyscraper engulfed in massive flames

Rapper pleads guilty to strip club assault charges

Fury in Iran as young woman dies following morality police arrest

Pacific Ministers urged to invest in disaster preparedness

APTC caregiving course widely recognized: PM

Certain bakeries under spotlight

Young female boxers ready to bout

Stunning six-minute comeback seals Fulham win

Blake helps Eels into prelim final

Ozone Depleting Substance regulations consultation

SODELPA to maintain assets: Gavoka

Hat-trick for Naikore in Fijiana win

Fiji holds Kurukuru, goes down to plate

Ukraine finds mass burial site in Izyum after Russians driven out

We’re sorry we didn’t win a few titles: Jerry Tuwai

$10k each for Fiji 7s team

Damaging climate impacts on Nananu village

Dugdale honours Queen Elizabeth for fate meeting

Skills migration tops the TOPEX conference agenda

Westpac Women and Girls Education Grant announced

All camps in New Caledonia independence debate to meet in Paris

Digicel to use Fiji’s first horizontal drilling machine for fibre layout

Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

Ram sends FFA5 to OFC Cup semis

Gollings honored to coach RWC 7s champs

Kanye West to end partnership with retailer Gap

Climate change, other factors worsened Pakistan floods, study finds

Wilson and Verebalavu thankful for opportunity

Drua to face Watahas in Super Round

Fijian 7s heroes score cash rewards

Thousands gather to celebrate Fiji Men's 7s team RWC victory

Hundreds attend Queen Elizabeth's remembrance service

Fifita joins power-packed Mate Ma’a Tonga

Hearing on Radrodro’s post trial motion on Monday

Rising tides takes a toll at the Natalei Eco-Lodge

Outsource Fiji launches four-year plan

Hundreds join the Fiji 7s victory celebration

AG meets World Bank representatives

Skill gap needs to be filled: Jenkins

Provisional voter lists released

“Walk for Life” to assist children diagnosed with heart diseases

Ronaldo nets first Europa League goal

Waqanui sells food to support studies

Senate punts on same-sex marriage vote until after midterms

Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds at Sandringham

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds expecting fourth child

'Extraordinary' to invite China, senior Tories say

Head of Russian mercenary group filmed recruiting in prison

PS Health clarifies medical staff exodus

RWC 7s celebration today

Mel C reveals she was sexually assaulted before the Spice Girls' first concert

Cases of students found with alcohol and cigarettes

Federer announces retirement

End of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight

Free entry to Fijiana and Maori Test

All Blacks win Bledisloe Cup

Fiji Under-19 through to knock-out stages after draw

More families expected to receive leases

Villagers benefit from standardized market stall

Russian leader reveals China's 'concern' over Ukraine

Export market available for Fiji-grown citrus

Fiji and Chile strengthen bilateral relations

Fijian gymnasts win silver in Australia

Patient Rasaku bearing fruits of hard-work

Fonu recalls traumatic experience

Pathway opportunities for Wahine Maori

Plaintiff to get new lawyer in no jab no job policy case

Maintain civil service: Gavoka

Relocation of services at Raiwaqa Health Centre

Evacuation plea after major dam hit by strikes

Investor confidence boosts economy

How a bear became an unlikely royal mascot

Support programs available for PRB tenants

Hearing date set for FLP and Unity Fiji case

Telecom Fiji commits $20,000 to Women in Business Awards 2022

Thousands wait in line to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth

Mocenacagi credits God and family for comeback

FLS application refused

Nobody is above the Party: Professor Biman

PM to attend late Queen’s funeral

Training in Togalevu much needed says coach

Works to begin soon on new Nabouwalu water treatment plant

Fiji futsal to defend home turf

Life imprisonment for former Fiji citizen

Four games for Fiji Pearls next month

Election Readiness Survey Report

Dengue cases soaring after record monsoon

Fiji USA relations have enhanced our border security: Koroilavesau

Cardi B donates $100,000 to her former Bronx middle school

Claire Foy 'honoured' to have played the Queen

India women and Muslims earn less due to discrimination

Disgraced R&B star guilty of child abuse

NFP terminates Taniguchi

Five deaths in nine months

President Zelensky visits city recaptured in rapid counter-offensive

Eight officers discharged over death of serving prisoner

Halle Bailey in awe of children's reaction to Disney trailer

India Muslim women in limbo after instant divorce ruling

Queue to see Queen lie in state stretches 5km

Armenia says 105 troops killed in Azerbaijan border clashes

Swedish PM resigns as right-wing parties win vote

William and Harry side by side behind Queen's coffin

Lebanese woman holds up bank to access frozen savings as anger boils

I'm still not the GOAT: Tuwai

Missing teenager found

Safe, quality, reliable water for Savusavu

Gollings now understands how much 7s mean to Fijians

Licensing should be implemented: Jenkins

Pearls youngsters in Australia for two weeks

SODELPA condemns NFP’s plans to nationalize land

Six-month-old baby dies in house fire

Rural communities remain a priority: PM

Samoa next for Cricket Fiji men’s

NZR loses funding

Ministry focuses on improving meat production

Elliott to miss Eels clash

Clarence House staff told jobs are at risk

Fiji holds Samoa down for first win

USS Jackson to help ensure free, open Indo-Pacific

Civil servants prompted to assist the public

7s players to join Fijiana 15s camp tomorrow

FEO holds political parties meeting

Treating cataracts before ‘critical age’ imperative

Villagers praise PM for new crossing

US markets sink on unexpectedly high inflation

Pacific ministers focus on disaster risk reduction

Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae is first Asian to win best drama actor

Students pay respects to late monarch

Mocenacagi has redeemed himself: Dad

President signs condolence book for late Queen

PRB carnival to encourage home ownership

First win for Presidents 5 in OFC Futsal

Williams Shuts Down Vogue World Runway in Stunning Silver Look

Switching to renewable energy could save trillions

Zendaya makes history with second Emmy win

Xi and Putin to discuss Ukraine war at meeting

Emmys reach record-low audience of 5.9 million people

Queen Elizabeth II: What her death means to Malaysia

Father further remanded for alleged attempted murder