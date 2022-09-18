Tatola charged in Rabbitohs win

Tevita Tatola. [Source: NRL]
Rabbitohs prop Tevita Tatola has been charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact Offence following his side’s semi-final victory over the Sharks.
However, Tatola will be free to play in Saturday’s preliminary final against the Panthers.
Tatola faces a $1,800 fine with an early guilty plea or a $2,500 fine if found guilty at Judiciary, for the offence on Ronaldo Mulitalo which happened just before the hour mark in South Sydney’s 38-12 win.
Tatola’s Rabbitohs side will face Panthers next Saturday at 9.50pm.
