Tabuya elected as first ever Kadavu Rugby Union President

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

It was a historic day at the first-ever Kadavu Rugby Union Annual General Meeting yesterday when Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya was elected as its President.

Tabuya becomes the first female to be elected president of a provincial rugby union.

In welcoming the new president, Kadavu Provincial Council Chair and Tui Tawava, Malakai Masi says Kadavu was proud to be the first province in Fiji to have a female as the president of its rugby union.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection – Fiji/ Facebook]

Tabuya welcomed the election by Kadavu Rugby Union zone representatives, adding she is ready to take up the role.

She says shattering the glass ceiling paves the way for women in the future.

The Minister says she is committed to spearhead the worthy initiative of empowering the youth of Kadavu, especially school’s rugby and women’s rugby and ensuring that the governance structure is secure.