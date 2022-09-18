South Africa see off Argentina

[Source: South Africa/ Facebook]

South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx completed the match with a final-minute try to secure a 36-20 bonus-point victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires today.

The result sees the Springboks join New Zealand on 14 points on the competition table and keeps them in the hunt for the Rugby Championship title with one round of fixtures left to play.

They host Argentina in Durban next weekend with the All Blacks facing Australia at home.

A penalty try and tries for scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, two for Marx and one for centre Damian de Allende saw the Springboks dominate the contest in Buenos Aires as they outclassed their opponents to lead 22-6 at the break.

