Seruvakula trying to finalize his best XV

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 6, 2020 5:29 pm
Fijian Latui Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula

As the Global Rapid Rugby season approaches, Fijian Latui Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula will have a difficult time choosing his final 15 before the first round of the competition.

Seruvakula says he is looking at naming an experienced bench for their first match.

“We have a lot of talent, a lot of experienced players and upcoming players so it’s going to be tough selecting the first 15 players and the guys on the bench on Saturday next week but it brings in a lot of depth into the side. All the experienced and senior players gone and it’s good for the team.”

2019 was unsuccessful for the Latui after falling short in the semi-final against Western Force but the team will try and kick off its campaign on a high against the China Lions.

Fiji Airways Fijian Latui will face China Lions on next week at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

