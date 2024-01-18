Second half dominance saves Fiji Babaas

Fiji Babaas

Despite playing under heavy pressure in the first half the shadow national men’s side, Fiji Babaas managed to secure their first win at the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s after beating Tubarua 33-nil in its first pool match.

The underdogs from Navosa rattled the Babaas in the first five minutes before the Ben Gollings-coached side scored two tries after Tubarua was reduced to 6 men following a red card offense.

Josua Vakurunabili and Anare Tuitai scored for the Babaas to lead 12-nil at halftime.

Ponipate Loganimasi marked his return from injury for Fiji with a try before Ropate Rere added the fourth after sprinting away to score.

Pacific Games gold medal-winning captain Suliano Volivoli sealed the win with their fifth try.

The Babaas meet Tabadamu in its second match at 5:20pm.