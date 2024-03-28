Rauluni hopes more fans will stay on

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women are hoping more fans will stay back to watch their Super W clash against the Western Force this weekend.

This is after fans left Churchill Park last week following the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua men’s clash against the Waratahs, prior to the Drua Women’s match.

Coach Mosese Rauluni says while it did not dishearten the players, it would be nice to see more fans remain for their round three clash.

“It was great, it was a still a lot more people than we would have had if we played at 10:30 and I think the girls were really grateful for the people that did stay but it would be great to have the supporters stay and cheer on the girls this weekend because it’s going to be another tough game.”

Rauluni adds he is happy with the management’s arrangement to have the Drua Women’s match after the Drua men’s team and hopes his side can put up a better performance this weekend.

Meanwhile Fijian Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein says grass embankment ticket prices for this weekend’s double header will drop to its lowest ever price of $15 flat.

The Fijian Drua Women will take on the Western Force at 3:35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Prior to this, the Fijian Drua men will take on Western Force at 1:05pm.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports HD Channel.