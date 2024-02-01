Rauluni confident team will grow in Nadi

[Source: Supplied]

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s coach Mosese Rauluni is confident that the squad will undergo significant growth during their camp in Nadi.

Rauluni anticipates challenges but remains resolute in his belief that his players will excel on the field.

He says they will learn a lot this year, especially as they camp in Nadi for the season.

Despite acknowledging potential teething problems, Rauluni’s optimism shines through as he emphasizes the players’ capabilities.

“The girls have got great opportunity to be full-time. And train the house down and have a job secured down, which is great for them, be in camp, be in a professional atmosphere, and trying to be professionals with professional habits. So that’s what it’s all about. Professionalism isn’t about money. It’s about the way you act. Your habits around the field, habits around public.”

However, Rauluni looks ahead to next year, acknowledging the transition as the team will eventually need to find their own accommodation.

Reflecting on the rigorous week of testing, Rauluni commends the team’s efforts while recognizing areas for improvement.