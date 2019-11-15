Radradra out, Botia captain

The Flying Fijians will be playing France without their captain Semi Radradra.

Radradra was one of the two players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

In a statement, the Fiji Rugby Union says as part of the COVID 19 tournament testing protocols, it has confirmed that tests conducted after relocating to the tournament base have returned a positive case of COVID 19.

Article continues after advertisement

The concerned player had previously tested negative prior to joining pre-camp and while in pre-camp and has so far shown no symptoms.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the player has been isolated and is being monitored by the medical team.

Four players will make their debut for the Flying Fijians against France with Kitione Kamikamica starting in the number 7 jersey while Haereiti Hetet, Manueli Ratuniyarawa and Simione Kuruvoli will come off the bench.

Head coach Vern Cotter says that all the COVID 19 challenges since the team assembled has not dampened the spirit of the players, who returned to full swing training this week.

Fiji will play France at 3:15am on Monday.

Flying Fijians team versus France:

Peni Ravai

Sam Matavesi

Mesake Doge

Tevita Ratuva

Albert Tuisue

Mesulame Kunavula

Kitione Kamikamica

Johnny Dyer

Frank Lomani

Ben Volavola

Nemani Nadolo

Levani Botia

Waisea Nayacalevu

Josua Tuisova

Kini Murimurivalu

Reserves

Tevita Ikanivere

Haereiti Hetet

Samuela Tawake

Temo Mayanavanua

Manueli Ratuniyarawa

Simione Kuruvoli

Serupepeli Vularika

Setareki Tuicuvu