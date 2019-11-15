Rugby
Radradra out, Botia captain
November 13, 2020 1:46 pm
Semi radradra [left] and Lepani Botia
The Flying Fijians will be playing France without their captain Semi Radradra.
Radradra was one of the two players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.
In a statement, the Fiji Rugby Union says as part of the COVID 19 tournament testing protocols, it has confirmed that tests conducted after relocating to the tournament base have returned a positive case of COVID 19.
The concerned player had previously tested negative prior to joining pre-camp and while in pre-camp and has so far shown no symptoms.
FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the player has been isolated and is being monitored by the medical team.
Four players will make their debut for the Flying Fijians against France with Kitione Kamikamica starting in the number 7 jersey while Haereiti Hetet, Manueli Ratuniyarawa and Simione Kuruvoli will come off the bench.
Head coach Vern Cotter says that all the COVID 19 challenges since the team assembled has not dampened the spirit of the players, who returned to full swing training this week.
Fiji will play France at 3:15am on Monday.
Flying Fijians team versus France:
Peni Ravai
Sam Matavesi
Mesake Doge
Tevita Ratuva
Albert Tuisue
Mesulame Kunavula
Kitione Kamikamica
Johnny Dyer
Frank Lomani
Ben Volavola
Nemani Nadolo
Levani Botia
Waisea Nayacalevu
Josua Tuisova
Kini Murimurivalu
Reserves
Tevita Ikanivere
Haereiti Hetet
Samuela Tawake
Temo Mayanavanua
Manueli Ratuniyarawa
Simione Kuruvoli
Serupepeli Vularika
Setareki Tuicuvu