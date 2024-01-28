Pumas clinch Perth 7s title

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

Argentina has claimed its second tournament title in the 2023-2024 HSBC World Sevens Series after thumping Australia 31-5 in the final of the Perth 7s.

The Pumas put up a clinical display of attacking rugby to stun the hosts, with Marcos Moneta and Matteo Graziano grabbing a brace of tries each while German Schulz also crossed the chalk.

Meanwhile history was created in the women’s division as Ireland defeated Australia 19-14 in the cup final to secure its first-ever World Series tournament title.

The next leg of the World Sevens Series be held in Vancouver on February 23rd-25th.