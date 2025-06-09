Police 7s give back to the community

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Think Before You Click Fiji Police 7s team has continued its community support efforts by donating $5,000 from their Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s prize money to the Father Law Home in Wailekutu, Lami.

The donation, presented by Assistant Superintendent of Police Jaoji Besetimoala, will help with the care of residents at the home and reflects the Fiji Police Force’s commitment to supporting elderly citizens.

This initiative is part of the Duavata Community Policing through Sports program, under which Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed that a portion of winnings from local tournaments be given back to community and social groups in need.

The team’s gesture highlights the role of sports in giving back to the community and supporting social causes beyond the rugby field.

The side won $8,000 prize money.

Police 7s defeated Y-IS Kava Vacalea 22–5 at Ganilau Park in Savusavu last week.

