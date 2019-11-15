NSWRL suspends all Rugby League competitions

The New South Wales Rugby League Board has agreed to suspend all major competitions and postpone Community Rugby League in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All community Rugby League are postponed until May 1st while all major NSWRL competitions are suspended until May 31st.

NSWRL Chief Executive David Trodden says the recommendation covers all Rugby League matches, trials, courses and other club activities.

Trodden says the recommendation is made with the health and well-being of players, coaches, staff, officials, volunteers and the broader community as a vital step in assisting the containment of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

NSWRL’s 13 major competitions that started last weekend have been suspended until the 3rd of May.

These competitions include; Canterbury Cup NSW, Harvey Norman NSW Women’s Premiership, Jersey Flegg Cup, Ron Massey Cup, Newcastle Business Plaza Cup, Sydney Shield, UNE SG Ball Cup, Laurie Daley Cup, Harvey Norman Tarsha Gale Cup, UNE Harold Matthews Cup, Andrew Johns Cup, Women’s Country Championships and Men’s Under 23s Country Championships.

In relation to the Canterbury Cup NSW, the NSWRL has decided that given the complexity of travel restrictions, the Warriors should not participate for the rest of the season.

Trodden adds the NSWRL will continue to monitor and review the positions based on expert advice and will provide updates regularly.

[Source: Southern Highland News]