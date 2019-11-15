New Warriors signing ran in the 100m at Coca Cola Games

[File Many are not startled by the rise of New Zealand Warriors signing Iliesa Ratuva Junior.

The 21-year-old residing in Mataqe, Nadroga moved to New Zealand from Cuvu College to play rugby union for the King’s College First 15, where he excelled at lock or flanker.

But now the 110kg youngster has been signed by the Warriors as a winger until the end of the 2022 NRL season.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga Rugby Union President and Cuvu College rugby development officer Tiko Matawalu says what many don’t know Ratuva was a sprinter at school.

Matawalu adds Ratuva featured for Cuvu College in the Deans along with Waisake Naholo’s younger brother Kini and they both left for New Zealand in 2017.

“It’s not a surprise how far his gone especially at a young age because when he was at Cuvu College way back in 2016 as a year 16-year-old player he runs in the 100 meters he represented the school in the 100 meters right up to the Cokes (Coca Cola Games)”.

Ratuva had an exciting schoolboy rugby union career before going through the Melbourne Storm’s system in 2018.

The new Warriors signing is the younger brother of Flying Fijians lock forward Tevita Ratuva.

Their uncles Aca Ratuva and Vula Maimuri played for the Flying Fijians.