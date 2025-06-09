Nemani takes helm at Suva Rugby

[Suva Rugby Union/Facebook]

Former Fiji football captain Maritino Nemani has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Suva Rugby Union, marking a significant leadership boost for the capital’s rugby fraternity.

Nemani, a longtime Nabua and Suva rugby player, returns to the provincial scene with a clear vision — to strengthen the Union’s foundations and build on the legacy left by past administrators.

“Suva Rugby, like football, is very dear to me because it shaped what I am today. Representing my club team week in and week out is the heartbeat of our Suva Football and Rugby Union culture.

My role is to continue the good work that has been done over the past decades by former executives, club representatives and our provincial teams.”

Nemani’s rugby journey began with Nabua Rugby Club, where he featured from 1987 to 1993, before later turning out for Raiwaqa Rugby Club between 1995 and 1996.

Article continues after advertisement

His contribution went beyond the playing field, serving as President of Nabua Rugby Club from 2005 to 2010 and as Vice President of Raiwaqa Rugby Club from 1995 to 1997.

While widely recognised for his football achievements — including captaining Suva and leading the Fiji national team during a 12-year international career from 1985 to 1996 — Nemani has always maintained strong ties to rugby in the capital.

Away from sport, Nemani currently serves as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations.

He previously held the role of Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports and has worked in senior executive positions across the Pacific, including academic roles at the University of Auckland and Auckland University of Technology, as well as serving as Chief Government Adviser to the Government of Nauru under an Australian DFAT assignment.

In accepting the chairmanship, Nemani thanked Suva Rugby families, affiliated clubs and the Executive Committee for their continued support, expressing confidence that collective leadership will guide the Union into a strong and united future.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.