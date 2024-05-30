Nayacalevu is new FRU CEO

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Former Fiji 7s rep Rovereto Nayacalevu is the new Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer.

Nayacalevu started in his new job today.

FRU interim administrator Simione Valenitabua has been preparing to hand over the reins to Nayacalevu for the last three weeks.

Valenitabua was waiting for Nayacalevu to return from Thailand and sort out his prior engagement as Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry.

It was confirmed yesterday that Nayacalevu will be the new CEO, which is why Rugby House staff farewelled Valenitabua.

Valenitabua handed over the reins to the new CEO today.

Rovereto Nayacalevu is also a former PS for Youth and Sports.