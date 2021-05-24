Nawaka Rugby club supplied with uniforms

Kombat Sportswear Supporting Grassroots programme handed over a set of team uniforms as an appreciation gift for Olympian Ratu Meli Derenalagi to the Nawaka Rugby Club.

Programme founder, Malakai Yamaivava says as part of its social responsibility they assisted the club in a way to motivate the players to achieve their rugby goals and also further their rugby career.

Yamaivava says in the past, they travel to communities to organize rugby clinics but since the emergence of the third wave in the country, this will not take place.

Article continues after advertisement

For the last three years, the program has been focusing on supporting grassroots rugby teams with training equipment and uniforms as part of its social responsibility.