Naitasiri halfback follows uncles’ footsteps

Rugby has always been considered a family sport for Naitasiri halfback Jone Navuso.

Navuso is the nephew of former Flying Fijians flanker and Fiji 7s rep Sailosi Naiteqe and his brother Asaeli Naiteqe who also featured for Naitasiri.

The 26-year-old is buzzing with excitement as he prepares to represent Naitaisiri in the Skipper Cup final today.

Following his uncle’s footsteps, Navuso says he plans to uphold the family’s legacy.

“While I was in high school I used to admire the way they played. So I made it made my aim that one day I will also wear the national jumper.”

Rugby was an escape for Navuso, and he is planning to make a life out of it for him and his family.

“I am not doing this for not only my team but also my family. My parents have sacrificed so much for me and my rugby career. Though we did not have much, they made it their goal that I had everything I needed for me to play rugby. I knew that one day I will wear the Naitasiri jumper.”

Suva plays Naitasiri today at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm.

The women’s final between Naitasiri and Lautoka kicks off at 2pm while Namosi and Nadroga will battle for the under-19 title at 4 pm.

All Skipper Cup finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.