Mt Masada to face Amazons

Mount Masada will face off against Lilian Amazons in the women’s cup quarterfinals of the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka.

The Timoci Volavola-coached side was unscathed in the pool stages to reach the top-eight playoffs.

In other quarterfinal match-ups, Kadavu will face Ezers, shadow New Zealand side Matakesi and meet Pacific Nomads while Fresh’et Navy faces last year’s losing finalists Seahawks.

The women’s cup quarterfinals will begin at 3:35pm, followed by the youth quarterfinals at 4:45pm.

The winner of the women’s division will collect $15,000 in prize money.