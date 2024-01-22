Rugby

Momo keeps Olympic hope alive

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 22, 2024 12:57 pm

McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast 7s Player of the Tournament Akuila Momo.

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s Player of the Tournament Akuila Momo is hoping he will make an appearance at this year’s Paris Olympics.

The Ba man confirms he was approached by Fiji Rugby officials after the Coral Coast 7s final over the weekend.

Momo says he is now determined to do his part and get himself ready for the opportunity.

“I have big dreams for this year. To prepare me… For other 7s tournaments and hopefully the Olympics as well. I know if I put in the hard yards I will be able to make the final cut to be part of the Fiji Team this year.”

The Ba man adds that participating in additional 7s tournaments will further enhance his preparations.

He says he gained many skills and lessons from the three-day tournament in Sigatoka that will be useful for his preparations.

The Paris Olympics will be from the 26th of July to the 11th of August.

