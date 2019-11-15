MBHS to focus on defense and discipline

Marist Brothers High School will focus on their defense as they take on the undefeated Nasinu Secondary School at the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League south/eastern zone semifinals tomorrow.

Team captain Sekove Tagicakiverata says maintaining discipline will not be taken lightly.

“For this week we are just working on two things that we are working on our defense and our discipline that’s all we can do to win over Nasinu, just to work on our discipline and defence.”

In the Under-15 grade, Ratu Kadavulevu School takes on Lelean Memorial School while Queen Victoria School is up against Nasinu Secondary School.

In the Under 17-grade Nasinu Secondary School faces Lelean Memorial School and Tailevu Giants, Queen Victoria School will face Ratu Kadavulevu School in the second semi-final.

In the most anticipated under-19 grade, Nasinu Secondary School will battle Marist Brothers High School, while Ratu Kadavulevu School will take on neighbors Queen Victoria School in the second semi-final.