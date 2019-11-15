Matavesi enjoying time with Bath

Flying Fijians utility Josh Matavesi is excited to be back at Bath rugby club.

The 29-year-old is inspiring youngsters at Bath while he remained tight-lipped about his future.

In an interview with BBC Radio Bristol, Matavesi says he’s excited to be just two hours away from Cornwall where his family lives.

Matavesi is only signing on an initial short-term contract with Bath until the end of the season as a direct replacement for Wales international Jamie Robets who joined Super Rugby side the Stormers.

The 24 capped Flying Fijian from Vanua Balavu in Lau says being close to home is such a big draw for him.

[Source: somersetlive.co.uk]