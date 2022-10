[Source: stuff.co.nz]

Manasa Mataele’s Canterbury ended Otago’s NPC season with a close 27-21 win in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Mataele scored the winning try in the 64th minute kicking Jona Nareki and Otago out of a place in the quarter-finals.

Otago led 14-12 at the break.

In other matches, North Habour thrashed Southland 66-8 and Auckland beat Taranaki 38-24.