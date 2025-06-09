Marist U15 breaks final barrier

Marist Brothers High School Under-15 captain Augustin Gock [Photo: Taina Basiyalo]

Marist Brothers High School Under-15 captain Augustin Gock is proud of his side’s progress in the Vodafone Super Deans, but says the job is far from finished after finally breaking into the national final.

They’ll play Ratu Kadavulevu School on Saturday.

After reaching the national semifinals last year, the Marist youngsters returned this season with a clear target — go one step further and they have done exactly that.

Gock says the team’s progress has been built on getting the basics right, while staying focused on improving every week.

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The young captain also credited the unwavering support of their parents and the wider Marist family, who have stood behind the team through the zones and nationals.

But despite reaching the biggest game of their season, Gock admits there are areas that need fixing.

He identified the team’s exit play as a major concern, saying they spent too much time trapped in their own red zone during the match.

With the final now on the horizon, Marist will use the week to iron out those mistakes and return stronger.

For Gock, leading the lone Marist team to a national final is a moment of pride — but the captain and his brothers now have their eyes firmly on finishing the journey with a title.

The Deans and Raluve finals start at 8am with the U14 match between QVS and Ratu Navula.

RKS tackles Marist at 9:05 in the U15 followed by the Raluve U16 at 10:25am where Nasinu faces Saint Vincent.

Suva Grammar and QVS play at 11:30am in the U16 Deans and then RKS battles Suva Grammar for the U17 title at 12:50pm.

The U19 final between Navatu and Lelean kicks off at 2:20pm before the U18 bronze medal playoff at 3:45pm.

Lomary and MGM are going to play at 5:05pm in the Raluve U18 final, and the main game between Suva Grammar and Lelean starts at 6:10pm.

You can watch the finals plus the bronze medal playoff LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can witness all the action LIVE on VITI+ for $75FJD.