Lelean U19 resets sights on Deans final

[Photo: File]

Lelean Memorial School’s Under 19 side is refusing to get carried away by its semifinal success, with the focus now firmly on the Vodafone Super Deans final against Navatu Secondary School this Saturday.

Assistant Principal Ulaiyasi Vakatawakoula says the team is grateful to have reached the decider but believes there is still plenty of work to be done before they take the field.

“We are so humbled for this victory but the main focus is wrapping up this Saturday on a good note.”

The Lelean camp will now return to the drawing board, where the players and coaching staff will closely review their semifinal performance, identify mistakes and look for areas that can be sharpened during the final week of preparation.

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For Vakatawakoula, reaching the final is only part of the journey.

The challenge now is making sure Lelean learns from its semifinal performance and enters Saturday’s showdown with a clear understanding of what needs to improve.

The school knows Navatu will present a different test, and with a deans title on the line, small mistakes could prove costly.

Lelean will therefore use the week to fine-tune its execution, tighten up its weaknesses and build on the positives that carried it into the final.

With the biggest game of the season now just days away, Lelean is keeping its feet firmly on the ground — knowing the hard work that has taken them this far must continue if they are to finish the job on Saturday.

RKS tackles Marist at 9:05 in the U15 followed by the Raluve U16 at 10:25am where Nasinu faces Saint Vincent.

Suva Grammar and QVS play at 11:30am in the U16 Deans and then RKS battles Suva Grammar for the U17 title at 12:50pm.

The U19 final between Navatu and Lelean kicks off at 2:20pm before the U18 bronze medal playoff at 3:45pm.

Lomary and MGM are going to play at 5:05pm in the Raluve U18 final, and the main game between Suva Grammar and Lelean starts at 6:10pm.

You can watch the finals plus the bronze medal playoff LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas fans can witness all the action LIVE on VITI+ for $75FJD.