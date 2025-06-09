PCW pushes to end fossil expansion

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The Pacific Climate Warriors are calling for an urgent end to fossil fuel expansion at this year’s Regional Conference of Youth for Ocenia that’s currently underway at the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat.

Speaking to this newsroom, country coordinator Vakamino Vulaca says keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees celsius has been at the centre of Pacific Climate Warriors regional movement, adding that it remains a matter of survival for Pacific Island communities.

Vulaca says PCW youths are attending the RCOY to ensure their lived experiences are reflected in discussions ahead of COP31. She says the PCW is also demanding that countries shift away from coal, oil and gas and invest in safe clean and affordable renewable energy.

Vulaca says that fossil fuel companies and countries that continue to profit from the industry must also take responsibility for the damages caused by climate change.

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She also says that government should end subsidies for fossil fuel companies and redirect that funding towards renewable energy and the regions transition to cleaner energy systems.

She also says that high-emitting governments should end subsidies for fossil fuel companies and redirect that funding towards affordable and accessible renewable energy, and assisting vulnerable countries with their own energy transitions

That particular key message is aimed at polluting governments that will be in Fiji for Pre-COP, not our own Pacific governments.

The PCW Fiji coordinator stressed that the Pre-COP that’s scheduled to happen in the region provides an important opportunity for world leaders to see first-hand the realities facing small island communities.

Vulaca further says the PCW will continue to push for stronger global action to protect island communities from rising emissions and increasingly severe climate disasters