Lautoka holds off Northland

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Lautoka has successfully defended the Vanua Cup after beating Northland in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

Northland came close to toppling Lautoka, but it was not enough as the Sugar City side was strong on defense.

The match concluded with Lautoka winning 24-18.

Northland was leading 15-10 at halftime before Lautoka picked up the momentum in the second half of the match.

Lautoka displayed determination and hunger to retain the trophy.