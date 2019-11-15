Lautoka crowned new Women’s Skipper Champion

Lautoka has been crowned the new Skipper Cup Women’s Champion after defeating Naitasiri 10-7 in the final at ANZ Stadium today.

Both teams were strong in defense and attack in the first half holding the match to a nil-all draw at halftime.

Lautoka brought in a good defensive play in the second half with Naitasiri displaying smart tactical plays as they pushed through the Lautoka defense.

Naitasiri suffered a blow in the second spell with a yellow to Sera Joma.

Lautoka took advantage of the penalty and broke through the mighty Naitasiri defense to score a try in the 65th minute to inform inside center Sesenieli Donu.

The Maroons continued to apply pressure on the Naitasiri territory, allowing Taraivini Adiraba to score a try for Lautoka in the 73rd minute.

A last minute try from Naitasiri’s Lavenia Tinai in the 79th minute was not enough to get the Highlanders back in the game.

Lautoka walked away with a 10-7 win.