Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Lautoka crowned new Women’s Skipper Champion

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 14, 2020 3:47 pm
Lautoka has been crowned the new Skipper Cup Women’s Champion after defeating Naitasiri 10-7 in the final at ANZ Stadium today.

Lautoka has been crowned the new Skipper Cup Women’s Champion after defeating Naitasiri 10-7 in the final at ANZ Stadium today.

Both teams were strong in defense and attack in the first half holding the match to a nil-all draw at halftime.

Lautoka brought in a good defensive play in the second half with Naitasiri displaying smart tactical plays as they pushed through the Lautoka defense.

Article continues after advertisement

Naitasiri suffered a blow in the second spell with a yellow to Sera Joma.

Lautoka took advantage of the penalty and broke through the mighty Naitasiri defense to score a try in the 65th minute to inform inside center Sesenieli Donu.

The Maroons continued to apply pressure on the Naitasiri territory, allowing Taraivini Adiraba to score a try for Lautoka in the 73rd minute.

A last minute try from Naitasiri’s Lavenia Tinai in the 79th minute was not enough to get the Highlanders back in the game.

Lautoka walked away with a 10-7 win.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.