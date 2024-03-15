Kolinisau wants team to dictate tempo

New Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau wants the national side to dictate the tempo of the game.

As the team prepares for the Asian leg of the World Sevens Series starting in Hong Kong 7s, Kolinisau says they want to play a high tempo game that we are known for and that can only be achieved through fitness.

The 2016 Olympic gold medal winning captain had his first training session with the team at the Vodafone Arena and was impressed with how the players responded.

Kolinisau says defense is another aspect of their game that they are working on now.

He adds they want to pride themselves on their defense as this will win them championships.

The new national coach also says players will be released to play for their individual clubs at the Tabadamu and Marist 7s tournaments.

Fiji is in pool B with Australia, Ireland and South Africa at the Hong Kong 7s which starts on April 5th.

You can watch the Fiji 7s and Fijiana pool games live on FBC TV.