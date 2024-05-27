Kikau ruled out for Bulldogs

[ Source : Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs/Facebook]

Canterbury Bulldogs second-rower Viliame Kikau will sit the next four to six weeks on the sidelines after fracturing his finger.

Bulldogs’ club director, Phil Gould revealed the news on social media today in a massive blow for the blue and white.

Gould says the former Fiji Bati captain will undergo surgery today to repair a compound fracture on his ring finger, which he sustained in the 44-12 win over the Saint George Dragons over the weekend.

The win snapped a two-week losing streak for the club, moving the Bulldogs to within two points of the top eight.

Kikau has played all 11 games so far this year, in his first season with the Bulldogs.