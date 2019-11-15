Kaiviti Silktails game against GB Wolves cancelled

It is a waiting game now for the Kaiviti Silktails as to when they will return to action in the New South Wales Rugby League Ron Massey Cup.

This is after the Fiji National Rugby League announced today that the round two matches scheduled for this weekend has now been cancelled due to the restrictions in place because of COVID 19 or Coronavirus.

FNRL Chairman and RFMF Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says they will know this afternoon about the future of the competition.

“All future and home and away games remain doubtful at this time we are awaiting the outcome of the New South Wales Rugby League meeting they having this afternoon and we will make decisions on that when get the outcome of that meeting”.

Naupoto adds other FNRL events that has been postponed includes Vodafone Cup which was scheduled to kick off on the 25th of next month.

The Fiji Secondary Schoolboys rugby league New Zealand tour has also been cancelled.

Meanwhile the, Vodafone secondary schools trophy and primary schools shield competitions will proceed this weekend.

FNRL will continue to assess the viability of the competition each week and they are in close consultation with the Ministry of Education.