Kadavu ready for provincial rugby return

The Kadavu rugby side is eagerly anticipating its return to provincial rugby from next week.

After a 23-year absence, the side, which has been camping in Sigatoka is determined to come back with a vengeance ahead of its Vodafone Vanua Challenge debut against Navosa.

Manager Manoa Baro says friendly matches have been arranged for the Kadavu senior men’s, under 20 and women’s sides against Nadroga tomorrow at Lawaqa Park to gauge where they stand before the season begins.

“We are new to this Vanua Championship, it brings excitement to the team and we are preparing well for the past four weeks and the boys are gearing up for upcoming game against Navosa.”

Nadroga will host Kadavu tomorrow in what has been billed as ‘Tauvu Rugby Day’, which also signifies the traditional ties that the two provinces share.

Games will start at 11am with the Under-20s side before the women’s teams clash at 1pm and the senior men’s match at 3pm.

Kadavu will kick-off its Vanua Challenge season against Navosa at Vatureba Park next Saturday.