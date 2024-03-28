I’m a big Lomani fan: White

Western Force captain Nic White

Western Force captain Nic White has expressed his eagerness to face off against his opposite number Frank Lomani, highlighting the anticipation of locking horns with the talented halfback.

The Force landed last night ahead of their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side in Lautoka.

White says he has already played against most of the Drua players but there’s one he’s looking forward to the most.

“I played against many of them, really looking forward to playing against Frank, I’m really a big fan of Frank Lamani, he was probably one of the best players last week.”

The nippy Wallabies half-back also says since it’s his first time in Fiji, he wants to drink Kava with Lomani.

“He’s an amazing competitor, played for Fiji a number of times and a really classy nine so here’s someone that we know we’re going to have to look out for and then someone who, yeah, get along well with, look forward to playing against him and look forward to having some Kava after.”



Nic White

Despite acknowledging the challenge of facing the Drua in their home turf, White is confident in his team’s preparation and mental readiness.

The 33-year-old says to take on the Drua in their own backyard will be tough, but they are excited about the challenge especially competing in such an electrifying atmosphere.

The Western Force squad boasts notable talents, including Wallabies fly half Ben Donaldson, former Wallaby Sam Carter, dynamic fullback Chase Tiatia, and seasoned back-rower Reed Prinsep.

The Drua will host the Western Force on Saturday at 1:05 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka in a doubleheader, alongside the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women.

You can watch the live coverage of the Fijian Drua and Fijian Drua Women’s matches on the FBC Sports HD Channel.