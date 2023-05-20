Handling errors hurt Fijiana 15s

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s went down to Australia 22-5 in their Test in Sydney.

The Fijiana played their typical offloading game but the handling errors really let them down and they couldn’t get points on the board in the first 40 minutes.

There were 10 knock ons in the first spell for the Inoke Male-coached side.

The Wallaroos sent veteran Shannon Parry off on a perfect note with the win.

Inside center, Cecilia Smith struck first inside five minutes for the hosts with an unconverted try.

Winger Maya Stewart went in again for the Wallaroos in the 20th minute for their second try.

Australia could’ve scored more tries but were at times denied by good defense or poor execution.

Halfback Evivi Senikarivi and fullback Luisa Tisolo were heavily involved for Fiji.

However, Senikarivi was injured in the 39th minute and replaced by Setaita Railumu.

The Aussies were in front 10-nil at the break.

Fiji again didn’t learn their lessons from the first half and forced some passes early in the second spell with Stewart getting her second after the Fijiana were outnumbered in the open.

Bitila Tawake registered the Fijiana’s first try in the 60th minute after coming off the bench following some strong carries by Tisolo, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa, and Captain Sereima Leweniqila.

Ivania Wong ran through in the corner for Australia’s fourth try with 10 minutes remaining after the Fijiana were caught off guard by a quick tap.