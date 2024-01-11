FRU welcomes Burger King to Vuvale

The Fiji Rugby Union has joined forces with Burger King in a $100k partnership spanning four years, aiming for more than just the usual sports sponsorship.

This collaboration is geared towards building stronger ties with fans, communities, and aspiring athletes.

Burger King will now be the exclusive Quick Service Restaurant for all Fiji Rugby tournaments and events involving any Fiji Rugby team under the FRU’s control.

FRU General Manager Commercial Avnil Pratap expresses satisfaction with having Burger King as their official partner, noting the shared commitment to excellence on and off the rugby field.

This four-year collaboration also aims to improve the national team’s performance on the regional and international stage, with an eye on the 2027 World Cup in Australia.