FRU unlocks new partnership

Paradise Beverages is committed to supporting rugby at all levels and nurturing the local talent from the grassroots to the national stage.

General Manager Mike Spencer revealed this during the signing of a landmark sponsorship with the Fiji Rugby Union today.

Spencer says the partnership aims to strengthen the two parties’ dedication to inspire and empower the next generation of rugby talent in the country.

“For the past 48 years, our focus has been mainly on grassroots rugby, and sponsoring up to 14 of the biggest 7s tournaments in Fiji, which have recently been brought together as the Fiji Bitter 7s Series. We have seen many rugby players, who have played in Fiji Bitter sponsored tournaments, go on to represent Fiji in our national 7s team, the Fijian Drua and the Flying Fijians.”

Fiji Rugby Special Administrator Simione Valenitabua says rugby house is thrilled to continue its partnership with Paradise Beverages in their shared passion for the sport in the country.

“The sponsorship has continued from the launch of the Fiji Bitter Sevens Series and discussions began from there for a continued relationship with Fiji Gold and we are happy that it has come to fruition. We are ecstatic about this.”

As part of the collaboration, Fiji Gold assumes the role of ‘official beer of Fiji Rugby’.

Spencer hails the event as more than just a sponsorship, but also a collaborative journey towards unlocking Fiji’s rugby potential and celebrating the nation’s enduring love with the sport.