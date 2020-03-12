FRU to amend competition dates accordingly

Fiji Rugby is assuring fans that kick-offs for all domestic competitions will be announced once government reviews the restrictions in place.

This decision is in alignment with the enhanced controls announced by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama last week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are grateful to the sponsors for the continuous support shown during this period.

“There is usually a monthly instalment that they and we haven’t cancelled the tournament and we are just deferring it and we will announce kickoff dates. So the tournaments will go ahead it is only the kick-off dates will be amended accordingly.”

FRU will make a decision around the future competitions such as Kaji and the Dean’s together with the Flying Fijian’s commitments in June and July.