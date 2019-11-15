FRU teams up with Fiji Water for Autumn Nations Cup

As the Flying Fijians continue its preparations for the Autumn Nations Cup, FIJI Water today announced it has extended its partnership with the Fiji Rugby Union.

For the first time, the FIJI Water logo will be displayed on the playing shorts of the Flying Fijians in the Autumn Nations Cup in Europe.

FIJI Water Senior Vice President of Marketing, Clarence Chia says for six years they have been the official water of choice for the Flying Fijians.

Chia adds they’re looking forward to seeing the Flying Fijians run out in their new kit for the match against France on Monday.

FRU Chief Executive Officer John O’Connor says this is a perfect fit for both Fiji Rugby and FIJI Water.

The Flying Fijians play France at 3:15am on Monday.