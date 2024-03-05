Fijians dominate defenders beaten stats

[File Photo]

Four Fijians are in the top 10 list of defenders beaten after two rounds of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Leading with 12 are Highlanders full-back Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Hurricanes winger Kini Naholo.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua speedster Selestino Ravutaumada and Rebels winger Filipo Daugunu are tied in second with 11.

Ravutaumada, Daugunu and Drua winger Epeli Momo are in the top 10 for clean line breaks.

The Drua will host defending champions the Crusaders at 1:05 pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Both teams remain winless this season.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD channel.