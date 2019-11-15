Home

Fijian Latui squad go through gruelling sessions

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 6, 2020 12:52 pm

The Fijian Latui squad was put through some gruelling sessions at the Sigatoka Sand Dunes as they prepare for the Global Rapid Rugby competition.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says they have to this in order to bring out the best in the players especially when the body is tiring towards the end of the match.

“This is bringing the bond of the players together teach them that impossible is nothing it’s like playing rugby and in the last five minutes we have to play hard rugby and we have to guts it out in the last five to ten minutes’.

The Latui will play China Lions next Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.
Meanwhile, today the Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors will meet Samoa A in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 5pm.

