Fiji Warriors players told to enjoy themselves

‘Go out and enjoy yourselves’.

That’s the message from Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors Coach Kele Leawere ahead of their World Rugby Pacific Challenge clash against Samoa A today.

Leawere says ¤the pressure is on them as defending champions.

‘Both ways it’s added pressure as well but it’s about enjoyment we are young side you know we have picked a young team it’s important that we look at the future of Fiji rugby these boys will be wearing that white jersey in a few years to come’.

Samoa A captain Joseph Faleafaga knows what’s it like to play the Warriors at home and says they expect nothing less from the host.

‘We expecting a big game from the Fijians as we know from the years before they always a tough opponent for us’.

The Warriors will play Samoa A at 5pm today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.