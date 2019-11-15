Rugby
Fiji Warriors players told to enjoy themselves
March 6, 2020 5:08 am
‘Go out and enjoy yourselves’.
That’s the message from Swire Shipping Fiji Warriors Coach Kele Leawere ahead of their World Rugby Pacific Challenge clash against Samoa A today.
Leawere says ¤the pressure is on them as defending champions.
‘Both ways it’s added pressure as well but it’s about enjoyment we are young side you know we have picked a young team it’s important that we look at the future of Fiji rugby these boys will be wearing that white jersey in a few years to come’.
Samoa A captain Joseph Faleafaga knows what’s it like to play the Warriors at home and says they expect nothing less from the host.
‘We expecting a big game from the Fijians as we know from the years before they always a tough opponent for us’.
The Warriors will play Samoa A at 5pm today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.