Expectations high now for Drua: Sir Jones

[Source: Fijian Drua / Facebook]

Former All Blacks flanker Sir Michael Jones believes the stakes are high now for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

With the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific season just three months away, Jones anticipates the two Pasifika teams will rise to the occasion.

After giving some cool advice to the Fiji 7s side, the ‘Iceman’ shares his thoughts on the Drua and says they’ll get better.

“Well I know it’s pretty much the same team but a few new boys but they’ll get better and better just like Moana Pasifika will get better and better, I think the challenge for the Drua and Moana Pasifika is the expectations are high now”.

Jones says Pasifika rugby needs more exposure not just in the United Kingdom, Japan and France but also in Super Rugby.

He adds the Flying Fijians, Tonga and Samoa will reap the rewards at the World Cup.

“Drua and Moana Pasifika are very important for Pacific rugby into the future particularly the next World Cup, I think you’ll see the fruits of that will be seen in the next World Cup because we got another year of development and investing”.

The Drua is expected to play two warm-up games before facing Moana Pasifika in round one of Super Rugby Pacific in February.