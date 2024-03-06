Emotional school visit for Drua props

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players, Samu Tawake and Meli Tuni, had a heartfelt visit to Lautoka Delana Primary School today.

The visit was part of the team’s weekly Anchor Breakfast Club initiative.

Tawake and Tuni had the opportunity to meet and speak with students who were involved in a serious school bus accident nine months ago.

Article continues after advertisement

Over 70 kids from the school were affected by the accident, and tragically, one student lost a limb.

The Drua players visited the students following their counseling session today.

Tawake expresses his memory of the accident and his joy at seeing the children smiling today.

“I remember that very well, few of us Drua boys got together and visited them at the Lautoka hospital, seven months later to put a smile on their faces and to brighten their days, you know I’m really grateful for that”.

As part of the visit, over 30 students received free tickets to watch the upcoming Drua match against the Crusaders in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

This visit highlights the Drua and Anchor’s commitment to supporting the Fijian community and bringing joy to those in need.

The match will be played in Lautoka on Saturday at 1:05 PM and will be broadcasted live on the FBC Sports HD channel.