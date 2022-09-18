Electrifying action expected in Raluve competition semi-finals

Expect an electrifying semi-final of the Weetbix Raluve Competition in two weeks’ time.

After the quarter-final matches concluded yesterday, the four top schools have been decided which are Natabua High School, Jasper Williams High School, St Bedes College and St Johns College.

Natabua High School teacher Laisani Danford is hoping the two western schools will dominate in the upcoming playoff.

“I’m hoping that it’ll be the clash of the western schools, we’re here to prove that the girls are ready and like any other girls’ team we are coming in prepared just like the other teams.”

Natabua defeated Dawasamu Secondary School 7-5 yesterday.

Captain Keresi Saukuru says the side came in as underdogs not sure of what the outcome would be.

“We didn’t expect to win this game, we are very humbled to take this opportunity to participate with Dawasamu today and we give back the glory to the almighty father.”

The Raluve semi-finals is scheduled to be held in two weeks time.