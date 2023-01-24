Daugunu replaces Sauturaga

Tevita Daugunu.

Former Fiji 7s captain Tevita Daugunu has been called in by head coach Ben Gollings three days out from the start of the Sydney 7s tournament.

Daugunu replaces Filipe Sauturaga who is out due to an injury sustained at the Hamilton 7s in New Zealand last weekend.

Sauturaga did not feature in Fiji’s quarter-final loss to Argentina and the fifth place semi-final clash against Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji is currently ranked 8th after the Hamilton 7s tournament and has a chance to improve that in Sydney this weekend.

The national side is in Pool D alongside Tonga, France and Japan.

The Sydney 7s tournament starts on Friday.