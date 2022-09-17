Drugunavanua hat-trick for Jasper

JWHSchool Under-18 flyhalf Milika Drugunavanua.

Jasper Williams High School Under-18 flyhalf Milika Drugunavanua is a player to lookout for in the Weetbix Raluve competition.

The 17-year-old helped Jasper make the national semifinals after scoring three tries in their 31-10 quarterfinal over Ratu Latianara Secondary School at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Drugunavanua distributed well, orchestrated her team’s attack, ran some good lines and was sound in defence.

She played like a midfield back with two of her tries came from the back of some straight and strong running.

The youngster was one of the many raw talents uncovered at the Raluve quarterfinals today.

In another quarterfinal, Saint Johns Cawaci beat Khalsa College 21-19, Natabua defeated Dawasamu 7-5, St Bedes College beat Lomary Secondary 7-0 and Naitasiri High School took down Ra High School 10-5.