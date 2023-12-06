Drua's partnership with Punjas show strength

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans expresses his delight at having Punjas Group as a major sponsor, emphasizing the company’s deep-rooted commitment to Fiji over nearly nine decades.

This is after Punjas, the household name in Fiji for 88 years, has thrown its weight behind the Drua for 3 years.

Evans commends Punjas for their substantial contributions to the Fijian community through diverse projects and sports sponsorships.

He sees this partnership as a testament to Punjas Group’s unwavering dedication to the nation.

“We’re so pleased that you have shown confidence in us that you’ve decided to come on board as a major partner. We hope we’ll repay that faith. We feel very much that we are not just a, we are a business, of course. We need to make the numbers work. But we’re also got lots of other objectives as have you and you’ve outlined.”

Punjas Group Managing Director, Rajesh Punja, reciprocates the sentiment, highlighting the synergy between the Drua and Punjas Group in their connection with the people of Fiji.

Both entities, he notes, share strong roots in the community, making this collaboration a natural fit.

“The Punjas group values this connection and contribution of the Dua to Fiji because it mirrors our own. The Dua and Punjas group share the same values and honesty, discipline, and unrelenting drive for quality and performance and commitment to Fiji.”

The partnership signifies more than just a financial arrangement; it embodies a shared commitment to fostering community spirit and promoting Fijian talent on the global rugby stage.